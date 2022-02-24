Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.77 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will report sales of $697.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $711.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.