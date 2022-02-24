Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will report sales of $697.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $711.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

