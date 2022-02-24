Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 79,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,348. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.44. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

