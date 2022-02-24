Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 billion and the highest is $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,450. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

