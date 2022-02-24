Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $260.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after buying an additional 860,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 230,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 768,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,263. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

