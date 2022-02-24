Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $587.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post $587.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $604.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.80 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $581.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE:KAR traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,582. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,118,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

