Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,230,000 after buying an additional 532,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.45. 9,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

