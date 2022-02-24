Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. MasTec posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasTec.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

