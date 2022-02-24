Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $120.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

