Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will announce $215.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $222.00 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $239.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $930.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TCBI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,489. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.