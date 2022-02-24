Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) to Hold

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,738 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,846,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

