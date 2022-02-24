Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

