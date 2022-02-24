Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $224.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNSL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.75.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.