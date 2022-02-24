Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

SBLK stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

