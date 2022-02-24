Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

