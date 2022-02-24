Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0358 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $445.36 million and approximately $68.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00288732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004826 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.01236516 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003216 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,731,692,088 coins and its circulating supply is 12,440,224,935 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

