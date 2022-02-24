Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Down 6.3%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.10). Approximately 6,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.42. The company has a market capitalization of £13.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

