-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

