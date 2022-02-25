$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,500. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.