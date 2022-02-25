-$0.06 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

CTXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 586,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 14,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,482. The company has a market cap of $227.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

