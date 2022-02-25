$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Janus International Group.

JBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE JBI opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

