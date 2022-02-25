-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 585.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

LAZR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 219,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,388. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

