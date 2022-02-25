$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 4,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $14,355,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

