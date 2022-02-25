$0.47 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.40. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Xylem by 125.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,749. Xylem has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

