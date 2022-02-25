$0.65 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.