$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Navient posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,864. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

