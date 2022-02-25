$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Guess? reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 530,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.08. Guess? has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $31.12.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

