1,072 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

