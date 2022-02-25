10,979 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

