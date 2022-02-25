12,432 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,432 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $463.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.46. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

