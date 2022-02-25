1,296 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.
About Landstar System (Get Rating)
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
