$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

