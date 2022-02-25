$141.32 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to report sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

