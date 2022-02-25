$153.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce $153.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.80 million and the highest is $156.00 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $587.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECVT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 639,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,920. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.