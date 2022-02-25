1,551 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $237.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.