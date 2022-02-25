1,570 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.