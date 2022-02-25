$162.97 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $162.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $651.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

