16,279 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.84 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

