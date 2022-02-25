194,660 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.