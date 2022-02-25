$2.01 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after buying an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

