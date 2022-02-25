$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.66 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $32,561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.