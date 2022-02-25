$27.72 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce $27.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.