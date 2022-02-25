2,735 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.