$300.60 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post $300.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.60 million. Umpqua reported sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 1,999,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,282,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

