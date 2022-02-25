334,884 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 334,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CDW by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $191.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $148.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

