3,355 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,388.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,069,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

FNV opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

