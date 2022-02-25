33,593 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.27 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

