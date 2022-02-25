$467.34 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will report sales of $467.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CXW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 710,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

