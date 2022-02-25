$48.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $48.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.58 million. Landec posted sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $354.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Several research analysts have commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Landec by 16.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Landec by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

