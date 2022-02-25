50,032 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.