50,032 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
TSEM opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.