$556.87 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $556.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.81 million and the highest is $564.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTMI stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

